Transborder corridor freightage volume via Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The volume of transported cargoes through transport corridors running through the territory of Azerbaijan amounted to 10.7 million tons from January through April of the current year, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, about 4.8 million tons, or 45.2 percent of cargo, were transported by railway transport, 3.3 million tons, or 31.6 percent, by road transport, and 2.4 million tons, or 23.2 percent, by sea transport.

"Of all cargo moved over the corridors, 6.4 million tons (or 59.7 percent) were transit cargo," the information notes.

