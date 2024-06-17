Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Transborder corridor freightage volume via Azerbaijan revealed

Economy Materials 17 June 2024 12:38 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The volume of transported cargoes through transport corridors running through the territory of Azerbaijan amounted to 10.7 million tons from January through April of the current year, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, about 4.8 million tons, or 45.2 percent of cargo, were transported by railway transport, 3.3 million tons, or 31.6 percent, by road transport, and 2.4 million tons, or 23.2 percent, by sea transport.

"Of all cargo moved over the corridors, 6.4 million tons (or 59.7 percent) were transit cargo," the information notes.

