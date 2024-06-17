Russian presidential spokesperson discusses visa abolition with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Russian agencies will examine the Georgian party "Solidarity for Peace"'s request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to rescind visas between the countries, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports.

Peskov noted that he hadn't laid eyes on this request to scrap the visa regime.

"However, we will be able to spot it if one exists. And, of course, our relevant agencies will go through this appeal with a fine-tooth comb," he said.

To note, in a previous petition to Putin, members of the Solidarity for Peace party requested that he abolish all visa requirements for nationals of Georgia and provide amnesty to individuals who had been involuntarily detained in Russia prior to the visa regime's easing. Furthermore, Georgian politicians requested to loosen the reins on employment rules for Georgian citizens in the Russian Federation.

