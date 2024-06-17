Meeting of Armenian parliament disrupted due to non-participation of Pashinyan’s faction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The faction of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan “Civil Contract” did not take part in the parliamentary meeting, disrupting it, Trend reports.

According to information, the opposition planned to issue an appeal calling for the resignation of the government.

“34 deputies are registered, there is no quorum,” said Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan. He added that the meeting will continue if the required number of votes is collected within 4 hours. In the parliament, consisting of 107 deputies, Pashinyan’s faction has 71 mandates.