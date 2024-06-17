Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, Pakistan discuss cooperation within international organizations

Kazakhstan Materials 17 June 2024 18:41 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.

During the conversation, promising areas of bilateral relations were discussed. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the great potential of economic cooperation, which serves as the driving force for multifaceted interaction between countries.

In addition, the parties reviewed issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan within the framework of international organizations, including the agenda of the upcoming SCO summit in Astana.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more