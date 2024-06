BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The first round of the EURO 2024 group stage continues, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The first round in Group E ended today.

The second match of the day took place in Frankfurt. Belgium played Slovakia. The Belgians were the favorites of the match, but unexpectedly lost to the weaker Slovakia.

In another Group E match, Ukraine and Romania met. The Romanians celebrated the victory (3:0).