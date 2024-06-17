Direct flights link Kazakhstan and South Korea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Kazakhstan and South Korea celebrated the official opening ceremony for their direct air service, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relations, Trend reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the event was attended by Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompieva, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov.

Air Astana will operate the flights on the Astana - Seoul route with a frequency of twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) using Airbus-A321 aircraft.

The launch of the air route will contribute to the further development of trade and economic, business, and tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea.

Earlier in February and March 2024, the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and South Korea held negotiations in order to increase the number of flights between the two countries.

During the meeting, both parties came to an agreement to enhance the existing legal framework, with the aim of boosting the number of flights between the two countries.