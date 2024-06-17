EBRD appoints new managing director for Türkiye, Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Elisabetta Falcetti as its new Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus, Trend reports.

According to the bank, currently serving as Director and Regional Head of Poland and the Baltic countries, Falcetti will succeed Arvid Tuerkner, who previously held the Türkiye Managing Director role. He has recently been appointed as the EBRD's Managing Director for Ukraine and Moldova, assuming his new role earlier this month.

"The EBRD has been an integral part of Türkiye’s transformation towards a greener, more resilient and more inclusive economy. We will continue to deliver on our priorities as set in our country strategy by accelerating the green transition, strengthening the resilience of the financial sector, promoting inclusion and developing the country’s knowledge economy. We also remain committed to supporting the country in its reconstruction of the earthquake-hit cities," Elisabetta Falcetti said regarding her appointment.

She pointed out that the bank will also continue to work to develop the economies of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia by supporting the private sector and key infrastructure development through investment and policy dialogue for reform.

Elisabetta Falcetti starts her new role on August 1.