Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Pakistan grows

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 18. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Pakistan reached $152.7 million from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 19.9 percent more compared to the same period last year ($127.3 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to Pakistan totaled $106.4 million from January through April 2024, a 57.4 percent increase over the same period the previous year ($67.6 million in January–April 2023).

The country’s imports from Pakistan reached $46.3 million from January through April 2024. This figure has decreased by 22.2 percent year-on-year ($59.7 million in January–April 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $20.9 billion from January through April 2024, six percent greater than the previous year ($19.7 billion in January–April 2023).

The largest trade turnover volume was recorded with China ($3.9 billion) during this period. Russia ranks second with a total trade turnover volume of $3.8 billion, followed by Kazakhstan ($1.2 billion).