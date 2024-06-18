Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Poland sign cooperation program

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 18. In order to further intensify joint work in the political and diplomatic direction, a cooperation program for 2025–2026 was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Poland, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the document was signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Marek Prawda during political consultations.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and also confirmed their mutual focus on strengthening the Turkmen-Polish partnership.

At the same time, they confirmed their mutual intention to intensify bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, with an emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade, economic, and social spheres and improving the contractual and legal framework.

Furthermore, the parties were invited to explore the possibility of creating a working group on economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Poland.

Meanwhile, in the political sphere, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Poland is based on mutual respect and the desire to strengthen international security and stability.

Both countries actively cooperate within the framework of international organizations such as the UN and the OSCE, supporting initiatives aimed at maintaining peace and solving global problems, and regular high-level meetings and the exchange of visits by high-ranking delegations contribute to coordinating foreign policy steps and strengthening bilateral ties.