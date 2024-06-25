Kyrgyzstan endorses draft national energy program of country until 2035

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 25. The Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use, and Industrial Policy of the Kyrgyz Parliament has considered and approved the draft National Energy Program until 2035, Trend reports.

According to the information, information about the project was presented by the Minister of Energy of the country, Taalaibek Ibrayev.

He noted that the draft program includes measures to ensure sustainable development of fuel and energy complex (FEC) industries, technical re-equipment, and diversification through renewable energy, gas, and other priority areas.

The project justification notes that Kyrgyzstan has sufficient reserves of fuel and energy resources (FER), including significant reserves of coal and about 30 percent of hydropower resources in the Central Asian region (CAR).

The document reports that the current National Energy Program for 2008–2010 and the Strategy for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex until 2025 were approved 15 years ago. Modern challenges require revision.

Besides, the Committee of the Parliament considered and approved the issue of the draft agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association (a member of the World Bank Group) on additional financing of Technical Assistance for the Kambarata HPP-1 project.

