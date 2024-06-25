Kazakhstan to continue contributing to OSCE's strengthening - FM

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. Kazakhstan will continue to contribute to strengthening the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu at a meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign, Trade, and European Affairs of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

Borg met with Nurtleu during his official visit to Astana.

"Kazakhstan will continue to contribute to strengthening the OSCE and support the efforts of the Chairmanship-in-Office following the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the 2010 Astana Declaration. The principles of the Astana Declaration, adopted fourteen years ago, remain consistently relevant. Today, Valletta presides over the Organization and responsibly fulfills this mission," he stated.

Chairperson-in-Office Borg presented Malta's priorities for the OSCE, emphasizing efforts to enhance the Organization's sustainability in the pursuit of a secure and peaceful future.

The interlocutors reviewed cooperation on issues such as combating international terrorism and extremism, drug and arms trafficking, illegal migration, and border security. They also discussed strengthening transport interconnectivity and addressing environmental issues in the Central Asian region.

The sides discussed further constructive interaction between Kazakhstan and the OSCE institutions, including the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, focusing on joint projects promoting systemic reforms and sustainable development in the country.

Regarding bilateral cooperation with Malta, they identified the most promising areas as maritime logistics, trade, and tourism.

Borg emphasized the heightened need for engagement and cooperation amidst numerous crises in the OSCE area. He expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan across all three dimensions of OSCE security: politico-military, economic and environmental, and humanitarian.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to maintain regular dialogue in both bilateral and regional formats.

