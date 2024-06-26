Event in Azerbaijan's Shusha offers entrepreneurs new opportunities in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. An event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Reviving Karabakh Together" will be organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in Shusha and Aghdam, with the participation of over 100 business representatives, on June 27–28, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the event will provide businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

The ministry pointed out that during their visit to Karabakh, entrepreneurs will get acquainted with the conditions created in the Aghdam Industrial Park, the resident enterprises, and the progress of reconstruction and infrastructure efforts being carried out in the cities of Shusha and Khankendi, for revitalizing economic activity and ensuring sustainable resettlement.

The event in Shusha will feature panel discussions on the benefits and preferences applied in the liberated territories, other measures of state support, and the role of entrepreneurs in the restoration and economic reintegration of these territories.

Additionally, the entrepreneurs will be presented with investment projects proposed for implementation in these territories, the export potential of products, logistical opportunities, and answers to participants' questions, and G2B (government-to-business) meetings will be held.

