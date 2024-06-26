Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Italian counterpart (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. An expanded meeting has been held between the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the delegation led by his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the ministry, Hasanov and Crosetto passed along the guard of honor.

The national anthems of both countries were played accompanied by an exemplary military orchestra, and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on strategic partnership, as well as thanked his Italian colleague for being in Azerbaijan on a significant day in the country - Armed Forces Day, and the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijani minister invited his counterpart to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX), to be held in Baku this September.

Expressing satisfaction with his every visit to Azerbaijan and seeing a friendly attitude, the Italian Defense Minister thanked for the hospitality shown.

He emphasized the importance of mutual visits in the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as on a number of issues of common interest.

