ICESCO chief expresses great honor for attending forum in Azerbaijan's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 25. Participation in the opening of the international forum in the historical Shusha city is a great honor, Director General of ICESCO Salim AlMalik said during the International Forum 'By Youth for Youth' in Shusha today, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a country of art, music, and peace.

“I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their efforts. President Ilham Aliyev encourages sustainable peace through initiatives such as the forum that is taking place today,” he emphasized.

The director general also said that ICESCO places special emphasis on youth participation in its new program.

“At the organizational level, ICESCO emphasizes the special role of youth in advancing the peace process,” he added.

The International Forum called 'By Youth for Youth' has opened in Azerbaijan's Shusha city.

The event is attended by government officials, high-ranking officials of international organizations and various countries, and guests, including about 200 representatives of countries included in ICESCO.

The forum's objective is to facilitate discussions on the perspectives and firsthand encounters of young individuals from the Islamic world regarding peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and the environment. It aims to provide opportunities for their active involvement in these areas, explore innovative solutions, and foster connections among emerging young leaders.

