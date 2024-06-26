Gazprom, NIGC to explore organization of Russian gas pipeline supplies to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. A strategic memorandum was signed with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to explore the organization of pipeline deliveries of Russian natural gas to Iran during the visit of the Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom PJSC Alexey Miller to Iran, Trend reports via Gazprom.

The document was signed in the presence of the Acting Head of Iran's Executive Authority Mohammad Mokhber, and aligns with plans to develop long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Iran.

The PJSC added that during Miller's visit to Iran, he held a working meeting with Iran's Minister of Oil, Javad Owji, and the parties discussed all areas of cooperation in the energy sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel