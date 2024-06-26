Uzbekistan's FM to pay visit to Oman

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 26. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay a working visit to Oman, Trend reports.

“A delegation headed by Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit Oman’s capital, Muscat, on June 26–27,” Akhror Burkhanov, a spokesman for Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote in his Telegram channel.

During the visit, the minister plans to hold a number of bilateral negotiations and participate in the Uzbekistan-Oman business forum.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman, Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, held a meeting within the framework of the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Both sides discussed issues of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily in the trade, economic, and investment spheres.

At the end of the meeting, the officials reached an agreement on holding a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and a joint business forum in the near future.