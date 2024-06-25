Kazakhstan and IsDB seal 2050 national development strategy framework deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. Kazakhstan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) signed a Framework Program Agreement in line with the country’s 2050 national development strategy, Trend reports.

According to the IsDB, the document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov and IsDB President Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of the OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna.

The agreement promotes infrastructure, projects, policies, strategies, capacity building, and sector growth schemes.

To note, since 1996, the IsDB Group has given the green light to a whopping $1.64 billion in funding for a wide range of projects in Kazakhstan.