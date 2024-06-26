Azerbaijani Defense Ministry chiefs honor National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On June 26, in celebration of Armed Forces Day and the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Army, the leadership of the Defense Ministry and a group of servicemen visited the tombs of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, Trend reports via the ministry.

A wreath was laid at the monument of the Great Leader in the Alley of Honor, and tribute was paid to his memory. The Ministry's leading staff also visited the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

Further, Martyrs' Lane was visited, and flowers were laid at the graves of those who died for the motherland.

The second Alley of Martyrs was also visited, with flowers laid at the graves of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and independence.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and senior staff of the Ministry met with the relatives and friends of the martyrs.

