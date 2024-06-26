EU, Kyrgyzstan sign Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

Photo: An official website of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 26. The EU and Kyrgyzstan have signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), Trend reports.

According to the European Commission, the EU considers the signing of this document a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.

"The agreement will provide a new legal basis for reinforced political dialogue and deepening cooperation in many mutually beneficial areas. These include trade and investment, sustainable development and connectivity, research and innovation, education, environment, and climate change, as well as the rule of law, human rights, and civil society," the European Commission's statement reads.

The document also allows for enhanced cooperation in foreign policy and security policy, including issues of conflict prevention and crisis management, risk reduction, cybersecurity, regional stability, arms control, and export control.

It was noted that the agreement will create opportunities for cooperation in new areas, such as critical raw materials essential for green and digital transitions.

The document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy—Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis.