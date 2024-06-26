EURO 2024: England, Denmark and Slovenia reach playoffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Danish national team drew 0:0 with the Serbian team in the match of the third round of the group stage of the European Football Championship and qualified for the playoffs of the tournament, Trend reports.

The meeting took place in Munich.

In another Group C match, England and Slovenia also drew 0-0.

EURO-2024

Group stage, III round

June 25, group C

23:00. England - Slovenia - 0:0

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Cologne Stadium

23:00. Denmark - Serbia - 0:0

Referee: François Letexier (France)

Munich Arena