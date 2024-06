BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed cooperation within the framework of the CAREC program, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Masatsugu Asakawa (ADB President), President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on his inaugural visit to our country, we focused on ADB - Azerbaijan relations, collaboration within the CAREC Program, and plans for future cooperation,” he wrote.