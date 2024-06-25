Inspiring Future Engineers. Huseyn Huseynli Ignites Passion in Azerbaijani Students. Scycare Logistics (PHOTO)

At a recent charity event in Azerbaijan, Huseyn Huseynli, a 17-year old visionary founder of Skycare Logistics, captivated a group of 11th graders from a disadvantaged public school. He shared his journey of creating Skycare Logistics, a non-profit using drones to deliver medical supplies from pharmacies and hospitals to homes, addressing critical healthcare needs in remote areas.

Huseynli's story of determination and innovation deeply resonated with the students. He recounted how he turned a simple idea into a groundbreaking solution, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and creativity. His practical tips on starting engineering projects and using technology for social good inspired the students, sparking their interest in pursuing their own engineering endeavors.

The enthusiasm was palpable as students were encouraged to dream big and think about making a difference in their communities. Huseynli's mentorship has empowered these young minds to envision a future where they can make a significant impact.

Huseyn’s time with these students shows how powerful inspiration and education can be. His efforts have sparked excitement in future engineers and innovators, encouraging them to be hopeful and ambitious about their futures.