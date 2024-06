BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Marches of servicemen accompanied by military bands started on June 26 in various central streets and avenues of Baku city, Trend reports.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded before the marches on the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day.

Then the marches of servicemen along five routes were started.

The procession of servicemen along the routes in Baku will last until 12:00.

