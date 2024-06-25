Turkmenistan and UAE on path to strengthening business cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 25. The Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum was held on June 25 in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mergen Gurdov, and a delegation of representatives of the government and business structures of the UAE headed by Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

The forum participants discussed the trade, economic, export, and investment potential of the two countries and exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the forum primarily focused on trade and economic sectors, energy, transportation, and communications, with bilateral meetings held to enhance cooperation.

An exhibition was organized at the Expocenter of the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, demonstrating the development and effectiveness of international investment and national projects in Turkmenistan, represented by relevant ministries, state concerns, and associations, as well as individual enterprises.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the UAE are strengthening their trade and economic cooperation through diverse initiatives, including the active development of mutual investments, the expansion of trade in various goods and services, and joint projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, and digitalization.

Both countries strive to strengthen partnerships that promote sustainable economic growth and cooperation within the framework of international economic initiatives and organizations.