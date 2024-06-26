IsDB, UN World Food Program mull innovative resource mobilization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. In Vienna, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Muhammad Al Jasser and UN World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Cindy Hensley MacCain convened to discuss ways to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between their organizations, Trend reports via the IsDB.

The IsDB and WFP have been working together to address food insecurity, one of the world's most urgent challenges.

Since January 2020, the partnership between IsDB and WFP has been progressing, with current joint efforts focused through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF). During their meeting, the leaders discussed innovative resource mobilization and financing practices that could be crucial for future joint initiatives.

President Al Jasser highlighted the collaboration at both global and country levels, specifically through the development of country action plans as part of the School Meals Coalition. This coalition supports countries' commitments to providing nutritious meals to schoolchildren.

Additionally, the IsDB and WFP are finalizing the Human Capital Development initiative, also known as the 1,000+ Days Initiative. This program aims to enhance the impact of nutrition and school feeding programs in IsDB member countries and other regions where WFP operates by leveraging past and ongoing efforts and expanding resource allocation.

The IsDB, a AAA-rated multilateral development bank, is dedicated to the socio-economic development of its 57 member countries. Meanwhile, the WFP, an international organization affiliated with the UN, provides food assistance globally, working towards eradicating hunger and improving food security worldwide.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn