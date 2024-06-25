Turkmenistan playing host to Iran AgroFood specialized expo

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 25. The 16th specialized exhibition of food and agriculture called Iran AgroFood will be held in Ashgabat city, the capital of Turkmenistan, from August 27 through 29, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Turkmenistan, agriculture machinery, customized seeds, fertilizers, and chemicals from Iran's agro-industrial complex will be on display.

Manufacturers and entrepreneurs of food packaging, innovative technologies, and knowledge-intensive companies from Iran will present their products and opportunities.

To recall, in November last year, a specialized exhibition of Iran called Iran Prože was held in Ashgabat, where products of Iran's agro-industrial complex, agricultural machinery, modified seeds, fertilizers, and chemicals were presented.

The three-day event was attended then by about 100 Iranian companies working in the fields of construction products, technical and engineering services, hydropower, energy, oil, gas, petrochemicals, education, and trade.