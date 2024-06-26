EU conveys interest in Kyrgyzstan's Kambarata-1 HPP construction project

Photo: An official website of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 26. The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, expressed interest in the project for the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the website of the Kyrgyz president, he mentioned this during a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, who was on a working visit to Belgium.

Dombrovskis also expressed interest in the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, noting the economic potential of both the hydropower plant and the railway.

He emphasized that the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) opens up new opportunities for the implementation of mutually beneficial trade and economic projects. The vice president of the European Commission highlighted the readiness to deepen economic cooperation and consider participation in major energy and infrastructure projects.

In turn, Zhaparov said that Kyrgyzstan, due to its geographical location and transit potential, offers significant opportunities for trade and investment.

Alongside the implementation of joint projects, the president noted that the country is actively promoting a green agenda and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

As part of the green economy development initiative and to jointly contribute to improving the global environmental situation, the president proposed considering the possibility of debt-for-nature swaps.

During the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on the implementation of water resource management projects and the introduction of modern, environmentally friendly technologies in the mining industry in Kyrgyzstan.

Following Sadyr Zhaparov's visit to Belgium, the EU and Kyrgyzstan signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement on June 25.