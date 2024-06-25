Azerbaijani FM talks tidying up Azerbaijani-Armenian ties with Russian MFA's ad hoc rep

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations Igor Khovayev on June 25, Trend reports.

Based on the information provided, the meeting delved into various topics, including bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, efforts made within regional platforms, the status and future of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the current and recent developments in the region.

Minister Bayramov briefed on the process of negotiations on the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. At the same time, it was noted that the ongoing claims regarding the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the constitution and other legislative acts of Armenia are the main obstacles in this process.

The parties also discussed various other matters of shared concern during the meeting.

