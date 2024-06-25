Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts International Youth Forum (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 25. The International Forum 'By Youth for Youth' has started its work in Shusha city, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony is underway, followed by high-level panel discussions.

The event is attended by government officials, high-ranking officials of international organizations and various countries, and guests, including about 200 representatives of countries included in ICESCO.

The forum is aiming to discuss the views and experiences of the youth of the Islamic world in the fields of peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and environment, create opportunities for their participation in this area, discuss innovative solutions, and establish contacts among young leaders.

To note, the forum will continue on June 26–27 in Baku with panel discussions and presentations involving young people. Participants from all four continents will get acquainted with the rich multicultural history and culture of Azerbaijan and its higher educational institutions.

This event will help increase youth participation in expanding Azerbaijan's ties with various regions.

