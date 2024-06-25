Azerbaijani MPs to attend Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians in Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Sevil Mikayilova, and Amina Aghazada will pay a visit to Doha, Qatar, to attend the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians, Trend reports.

According to the parliament, the MPs will participate in the conference themed "The Role of Women Parliamentarians in the Development, Implementation, and Oversight of Counter-Terrorism and Prevention of Violent Extremism Legislation, Policies, and Strategies.".

Amina Aghazada is expected to address the conference on the responsibilities of parliamentarians in combating terrorism and preventing violent extremism.

The visit will conclude on June 29th.

