SOCAR, VNG sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and VNG signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in the field of natural gas and renewable energy, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The memorandum of understanding signed with VNG, one of the leading energy companies in Germany, will contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions and international cooperation.

The document provides for the exchange of experience in studying the possibilities of natural gas supplies and the use of gas infrastructure. According to the memorandum, the parties will explore opportunities for cooperation on projects related to the transition to renewable energy and decarbonized gases.