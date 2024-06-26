Azerbaijani oil prices slightly decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on June 25 decreased by $0,3, standing at $88.28 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Concurrently, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan saw a $0,34 decline in price (to $86.82 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $71.69 per barrel, which is $0.3 less than the previous price.

Additionally, on June 25, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0,34 from the previous indication to $86.78.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on June 26.

