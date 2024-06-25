Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan negotiate construction of Kambarata HPP-1

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 25. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Japarov and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov discussed the construction of Kambarata HPP-1, the statement of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.

According to information, the meeting was held in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

"The heads of government of the two countries also discussed the Talas-Chatkal-Tashkent highway construction project. It was noted that a Road Map is currently being developed for this project, and the realization of the project will provide an opportunity to increase mutual trade and increase the tourism potential of the two countries," the statement of the Cabinet reads.

Furthermore, Japarov and Aripov discussed the intensification of joint efforts to build a conveyor belt and coal logistics center designed to supply coal from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan.

The parties noted that the implementation of these infrastructure projects will contribute to strengthening fraternal strategic relations between the two countries.

Moreover, bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

To note, the Kambarata HPP-1 on the Naryn River is the largest hydropower project in Kyrgyzstan and is expected to become one of the largest hydroelectric projects in Central Asia. Once completed, the HPP will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and will generate 5.6 billion kWh of electricity per year. The height of the dam is expected to reach 256 meters, and the volume of the reservoir will be more than 5.4 bcm of water.

