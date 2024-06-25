President Ilham Aliyev awards Ministry of Defense servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the awarding of servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports.

According to the decree, servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan are being awarded for their special merits in defending the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and for their distinction in fulfilling their duties and tasks assigned to the military unit.

Will be updated