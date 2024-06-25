Various opportunities available for youth development in regions - Azerbaijani minister

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 25. The overwhelming majority of Azerbaijan's population is youth, and there are various youth development initiatives, Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov said during his speech at the international forum "By Youth for Youth" in Shusha, Trend reports.

Gayibov emphasized that various opportunities for youth development have been created in the regions.

"And at this forum, I am sure, important discussions will be held. We saw many destroyed buildings on the way from Fuzuli Airport to Shusha. These territories have remained occupied for 30 years and are a vulnerable region for us. We will jointly contribute to peace and development in the world," he added.

To note, an international forum called "By Youth for Youth" started its work in the city of Shusha. The forum is attended by state officials, dignitaries of international organizations and various countries, and guests, including about 200 representatives of ISESCO member countries.

The purpose of the forum is to discuss the views and experiences of the Islamic world's youth in peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and environment, create opportunities for their participation in this field, and discuss innovative solutions and networking with young leaders.

