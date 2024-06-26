Pakistan initiates formal accession process to North-South ITC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Pakistan has started the process of joining the North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC), the ambassador of Pakistan to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali said, Trend reports.

"We started the relevant accession procedure after the Russian Federation appealed to us. We had a successful experience of cargo delivery through one of the branches of the North-South ITC, and we are moving towards official entry into this transport corridor," the ambassador emphasized.

According to him, in particular, a shipment of Pakistani citrus fruits was recently delivered to Dagestan from Pakistan via Iran and Azerbaijan.

"The new trade route for Pakistan means potential for increasing trade volumes," the ambassador added.

To note, the North-South ITC is a 7,200-kilometer-long multimodal network of sea, rail, and road routes.

The corridor was established in 2000 by India, Iran, and Russia and aims to reduce the cost and time of transporting goods between Asia and Europe. It is being replenished with new member countries and could increase trade between the North-South Corridor member countries by 30 percent.

