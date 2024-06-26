Azerbaijani Organization of War, Labor Veterans reveres nation's Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. An event dedicated to the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan has been held at the administrative building of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans, Trend reports.

The event was attended by veterans, youth, public and political figures, and representatives of civil society.

Deputy Chairman of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans, Colonel Jalil Khalilov declared the event open.

Azerbaijan's national song was played, and a minute of silence was observed in commemoration of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who died for independence and territorial integrity.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Day, Khalilov addressed the audience and discussed the evolution of the armed forces.

He pointed out that the heroism shown by the Azerbaijani Army in the 2020 Second Karabakh War will be remembered with admiration and respect for centuries to come.

Head of the NGO Work Sector of the Department for Work and Communications with NGOs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Tural Aliyev, Chairperson of the Modern Development and Family" Public Association Zarifa Guliyeva, Director of SOS (Security Operation Services) LLC, Colonel Anar Mammadov, Lieutenant Colonel of the Presidential Security Service of Azerbaijan Khagani Seyidov, and Second Karabakh War participant Mahmur Karimov, in their speeches, briefed on the growing strength and professionalism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the significant steps taken by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief towards army building.

Chairperson of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans Fatma Sattarova congratulated everyone on the holiday and highlighted that the Azerbaijani people will continue to achieve great success under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

At the end of the event, soloists from the Army Ideological and Cultural Center, named after Hazi Aslanov of the Ministry of Defense, performed patriotic songs.

To note, June 26, 1918, is the 106th anniversary of the formation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. On June 26, 1918, the first regular military unit - the Separate Azerbaijani Corps - was established by the resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Meanwhile, the "Declaration of Independence" adopted on May 28 of the same year noted that Azerbaijan should have a regular army, create its Armed Forces to protect itself from external interference, and neutralize the internal forces of the enemy. The government was assigned the task of creating an army of 25,000 men. The Military Ministry of Azerbaijan was established on August 1, and Khosrov bey Sultanov was appointed as the first Minister of Defense.

The first military parade in Azerbaijan was held in 1919 in Baku, on the territory of the current Museum Center. In a short time, the National Army, together with the Caucasian Islamic Army, managed to liberate Baku and its surroundings from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation. After the Soviet occupation of Azerbaijan in 1920, the Military Ministry was abolished, and 15 generals of the Azerbaijani Army were shot by the Bolsheviks.

Following the restoration of state independence in 1991, a decision was made to establish the Azerbaijani Army. According to the decree of National Leader Heydar Aliyev dated May 22, 1998, the date "June 26" was declared the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

