Azerbaijani and Russian MFAs meet for consular matters

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The 11th consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation were held in Baku on June 25, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emil Safarov led the Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations, while Alexey Klimov led the Russian team.

Furthermore, representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan took part in the meeting.

The two countries exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the consular sphere, including the possibility of sealing the deal and going digital with consular services during consular consultations.

The sides discussed issues of the protection of rights and freedoms of citizens of the two countries and the provision of consular assistance, emphasizing the importance of joint measures to strengthen ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in the fields of justice, migration, education, and other important spheres.

The meeting's minutes were signed by the two countries' delegation heads after the negotiations.

