Azerbaijan broadens powers of Azercosmos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the Charter of the legal entity of public law, "Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("Azercosmos"), Trend reports.

Azercosmos will now be able to carry out its duties as a national space operator as a public law body, per the amendments.

At the same time, the scope of activities of Azercosmos includes:

- to carry out the coordination of national activities in outer space and technical supervision of these activities;

- to submit to the UN, under the procedure stipulated by the treaty "On Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies", information on space objects registered in the State Register of Space Objects, as well as on the deorbiting of such space objects;

- coordinate orbital positions, associated radio frequencies, and satellite networks with the Ministry following the procedure established by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the Radio Regulations of the International Telecommunication Union and Final Acts of the World Radiocommunication Conference";

- to organize satellite systems and telecommunication satellite networks within the country and abroad through telecommunication satellites of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as foreign countries;

- to receive raw data from an external space object operated by a foreign space operator (a foreign legal entity authorized by it) that does not have a branch or representative office in the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the indicators approved by the Ministry, directly through a ground station in the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- if a space object registered in the State Register of Space Objects cannot be controlled by a space operator, to temporarily control the space object instead (provided by its owner) for the safety of the space flight following the treaty on principles governing the activities of States in the exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies.

While until now Azercosmos was responsible for taking measures to register space objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it will now be responsible for taking measures to establish, restrict (encumber), transfer, and terminate ownership and other proprietary rights of space entities to space objects and register them in the State Register of Space Objects.

