Azercosmos and Czech company sign memorandum of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azercosmos OJSC has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Czech company PEKASAT SE, Trend reports.

According to the data from the OJSC, the memorandum of understanding is aimed at expanding the compatibility of terrestrial stations and creating new business opportunities for operations with low-orbit satellites.

Furthermore, it is reported that the parties will cooperate in the field of telemetry, i.e., the reception of control signals and sending commands to satellites, the transmission of large volumes of data from satellites, and the exchange of experience in the operation of ground infrastructure with customers in both Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

PEKASAT SE is a European joint-stock company based in Brno, Czech Republic. The company specializes in providing services on antenna systems, IT, and cloud solutions for satellite operators and other clients through its ground stations.

To note, Azercosmos aims to become one of the driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a wide range of R&D activities and major global projects, cooperating with international stakeholders and partners, and introducing local know-how.

The goal of Azercosmos OJSC is to develop a space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel