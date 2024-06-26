Iran discloses volume of non-oil exports to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran exported about 22,000 tons of non-oil products worth $13.3 million to Tajikistan during the 1st month of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration read, Trend reports.

According to statistics, Iran's export of non-oil products to Tajikistan for the first month decreased by 0.7 percent in value and increased by 10.7 percent in weight compared to the same month last year.

The statistics indicate that in the same month of last year, Iran's exports of non-oil products to Tajikistan amounted to 19,800 tons worth $13.4 million.

Furthermore, the statistics add that Iran mainly exported petrochemical products, metal products, agricultural and food products, etc. to Tajikistan during the mentioned month.

Meanwhile, Iran exported about 325,000 tons of non-oil products worth $262 million to Tajikistan during the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024). Compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2023), Iran's exports of non-oil products to Tajikistan increased by 53.9 percent in value and 38.7 percent in weight.

To note, Iran exported 9.7 million tons of non-oil products worth $3.17 billion during the first month of the current Iranian year. Iran's exports of non-oil products decreased by 16.9 percent in value and 9.66 percent in weight compared to the same month of last year.

