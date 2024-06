BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Former Swiss President Alain Berset has been elected as the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Trend reports.

The mandate of 52-year-old Alain Berset will begin on September 18. He will replace the representative of Croatia, Marija Pejčinović-Burić.

Berset served as President of Switzerland from January 1 to December 31, 2023.