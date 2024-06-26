Kyrgyz parliament approves ban on use of electronic cigarettes

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 26. The Kyrgyz parliament has reviewed and approved a ban on the use of electronic cigarettes in both the second and third readings, Trend reports via the parliament.

The parliamentary committee approved a bill amending the law "On the protection of the health of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from the consequences of tobacco and nicotine consumption and exposure to ambient tobacco smoke and aerosol".

"The bill aims to ensure the health of all citizens and protect them from the use of electronic cigarettes. Violating the ban on the use of electronic cigarettes will result in an administrative fine," the parliamentary statement said.

