Turkish FM discuss situation in Gaza with his Egyptian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. A telephone conversation took place between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Samih Shukry, Turkish diplomatic sources said, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation attention was drawn to the risk of the conflict in the Gaza Strip moving to the regional level, the importance of an early end to the war and the announcement of a permanent ceasefire was noted.

During the conversation, the importance of the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip was also emphasized.