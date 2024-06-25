ICESCO and Azerbaijan collaboratively making great strides - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 25. The cooperation between ICESCO and Azerbaijan is developing at a rapid pace, ICESCO director Salim bin Mohammed Almalik said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a speech at the international forum "By Youth for Youth" in Shusha.

"This year we will also participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan. ICESCO shares all proposals with partner countries with ideas in mind. We are sure that today's youth are the leaders of tomorrow. Through today's development, we will try to build a brighter future," he added.

To note, an international forum called "By Youth for Youth" started its work in the city of Shusha. The forum is attended by state officials, dignitaries of international organizations and various countries, and guests, including about 200 representatives of ICESCO member countries.

The event aims to facilitate discussions among young individuals from the Islamic world regarding their perspectives and experiences in peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and the environment. It also seeks to provide chances for their active involvement in these areas, foster conversations on new solutions, and facilitate networking with fellow young leaders.

