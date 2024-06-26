We advise Armenia's military-political chiefs to forsake revanchism - Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The statement by the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council is nothing but an attempt to cover up the defeat of the previous and current political-military leadership of Armenia, shift the blame onto others, and exonerate themselves," said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani army, by making its mark on the battlefield and sacrificing martyrs, defeated the Armenian army in the 44-day Patriotic War, achieved absolute military victory, ended Armenia’s 30-year-long military occupation, and forced Armenia to sign the act of capitulation. The Armenian leadership has itself admitted that there were more than 10,000 deserters in its army ranks. As a result of the anti-terrorist operation conducted in September 2023, the remnants of the Armenian army, which continued to stay illegally on Azerbaijani territory, were disarmed in less than 23 hours, and Karabakh was completely liberated. In total, weapons and ammunition worth more than 5 billion US dollars belonging to the Armenian army were destroyed or captured.

Both the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist measures are studied as unique military operations in the military academies of many countries around the world.

It is regrettable to note that such statements reflect the persistence of revanchist fantasies in the mindset of the political-military leadership of Armenia. We advise the individuals in the political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist and revisionist dreams and end their policy of militarization to avoid repeating historical mistakes,” Hajiyev added.