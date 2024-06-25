Extra-regional players' arrival in Armenia to have consequences - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The arrival of extra-regional players in Armenia will have consequences, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, Trend reports.

He noted that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU) are incompatible.

"Of course, speaking about Armenia, it would be wrong to turn a blind eye to the fact that nowadays the political vector of this country is tilting more and more towards the West. One should also realize that the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union are incompatible. Those benefits that some countries get from proximity to Russia should also be perceived as the price we pay for our security and strategic depth," he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel