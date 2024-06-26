Azerbaijan's anti-terror operation considered unique operation in world - Zakir Hasanov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. We study both the experience gained during the war and the miscalculations, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AZERTAC and AzTV, Trend reports.

“We study both the experience gained during the war and the miscalculations. We also study the weapons used - which of them brought us more benefit, and which did not perform well in battle. This entire analysis showed that after applying the experience gained during the war, during the anti-terror operation, the enemy was defeated in a short time. This anti-terror operation is considered a unique operation in the world, and people are showing interest in it. It is gratifying that the operations of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief is being studied in detail today all over the world,” the minister added.