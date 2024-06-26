BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. As the U.S. elections approach, the relentless Armenian lobby is seizing every opportunity to advance its interests. Fortunately for them, American congressmen are quite helpful in this endeavor.

Recently, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) published a letter purportedly from Adam Schiff - known as the staunchest ally of Armenians in the House of Representatives - and 47 other congressmen. The letter calls for increased support for Armenians who fled Karabakh following anti-terrorist operations by the Azerbaijani Army in 2023.

Who is Adam Schiff exactly? A Democratic congressman, Schiff is renowned for his pro-Armenian stance. Throughout his political career, he has been accused of misappropriating funds intended for charity, funneling massive amounts to corporate beneficiaries, including key sponsors of his political campaigns.

Of course, after such a scandal, one would go to great lengths to regain the votes of constituents, including those of the Armenians.

Moreover, ANCA recently auctioned off Armenian votes in the U.S. elections. Their Armenian-American "swing state" project allowed Democrats and Republicans alike to see which states would garner Armenian support. Judging by this "letter," the "bidding war" is over, and the overwhelming majority are for the Democrats.

One might wonder if the Democrats have more pressing issues to address. Party infighting should arguably take precedence over the "rights of Karabakh Armenians". Yet, here we are.

All these appeals, initially appearing absurd, remain utterly pointless today. With November 5th around the corner and the election race heating up, Armenians aim to exploit the situation to their advantage. Armenians buy off congressmen with their votes, and in exchange, these congressmen are literally betting their reputation to win the trust of some voters. However, it is time for them and their paid American allies to face reality and accept the new geopolitical landscape in the South Caucasus - the narrative of "violating the rights of Karabakh Armenians" no longer holds up.