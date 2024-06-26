Azerbaijan forwards package of new proposals on draft peace agreement to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Armenia has received a package of new proposals on the draft peace agreement from Azerbaijan, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, this is the 10th package exchanged between the sides on the draft peace agreement.

The information was confirmed to Trend by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

To note, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan stated on June 4 that Armenia responded to Azerbaijan's latest proposals on the draft peace agreement by dispatching a revised 9th revision.

Yerevan sent a response to the 8th revision of Baku's proposals on the peace treaty on April 8.

Armenia previously sent its version of the peace treaty text to Azerbaijan on January 4, 2024. Armenia received additional peace treaty proposals from Azerbaijan in February.

The work on the text of the peace treaty is being carried out directly between Baku and Yerevan.

